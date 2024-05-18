Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0373 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Threshold has a total market cap of $373.09 million and approximately $9.46 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001423 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,793.05 or 0.99958712 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011895 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006678 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00091999 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03801423 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $10,462,377.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

