Thryv’s (THRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Thryv from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Thryv Price Performance

THRY opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $799.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. Thryv has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thryv will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,527,279.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thryv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Thryv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thryv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 157,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

