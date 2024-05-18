Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 13,086,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 30,538,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 1,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,137 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

