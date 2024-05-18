Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,706 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 4.72% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 321,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Price Performance

Shares of TPHE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.63. 122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.59. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97.

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

