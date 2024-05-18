Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,014.71% and a negative return on equity of 99.96%.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

