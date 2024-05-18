TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.56.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.29. 6,467,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.73. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

