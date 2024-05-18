TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $112.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TJX. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.56.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.29. 6,467,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183,217. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

