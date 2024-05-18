TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$39.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.88.
Several research analysts have weighed in on X shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on shares of TMX Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
TMX Group Price Performance
TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.61 million. Equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6198934 earnings per share for the current year.
TMX Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at TMX Group
In related news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
