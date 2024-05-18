Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,235 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Toll Brothers worth $35,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $130.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.28. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.