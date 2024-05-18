Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Receives $19.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:MODG opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $339,925 in the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Free Report

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.