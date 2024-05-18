Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Short Interest Update

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.9 days. Currently, 19.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Torrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CURV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 63,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,637. The firm has a market cap of $626.10 million, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. Torrid has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.20 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Torrid by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

CURV has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Torrid in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

