TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several research firms have commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $137.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.20. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $139.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.82 and a beta of 1.87.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $324,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $324,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $124,412.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,613 shares of company stock worth $31,878,294 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 297,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

