Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 417 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 target price (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $356.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,229. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.15 and a 200 day moving average of $376.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

