Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 490 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $532.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,234,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $534.18.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

