Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 11,228 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in American Express by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 8,123 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $243.54. The stock has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.61 and its 200 day moving average is $200.79.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

