Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $18.34 Million Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $18,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 2.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOLF. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,657. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

