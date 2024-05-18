Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $277,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,958.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,966 shares of company stock worth $749,524 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.9 %

ADP traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.33. 1,291,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

