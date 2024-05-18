Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $385,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.80. 3,187,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $265.94.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,540 shares of company stock worth $43,523,481 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

