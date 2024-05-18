Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $41 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,514 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $41,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $46,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $547.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,119. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $520.57 and a 200-day moving average of $494.72.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.42.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

