Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 309.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.4% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $10.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,749.17. 274,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,526.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,572.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,820.38.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

