Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $777,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $164.47. 65,944,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,430,504. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.72. The stock has a market cap of $265.83 billion, a PE ratio of 241.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

