Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,451,000 after acquiring an additional 204,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,163,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 455,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,478,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $938.89.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GWW traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $945.66. 197,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,188. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $641.95 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $972.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $898.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

