Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Quest Diagnostics worth $16,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,476,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,357,000 after acquiring an additional 62,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after acquiring an additional 333,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,884,000 after acquiring an additional 538,377 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,910 shares of company stock worth $2,159,602 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $144.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,199. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $145.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.17.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

