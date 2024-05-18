Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 121,884 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121,884 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 458,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after buying an additional 1,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,284,000 after buying an additional 315,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.57.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $196.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

