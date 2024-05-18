Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,463 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $25,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after buying an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,494.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,893,000 after purchasing an additional 285,047 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 921,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,718,000 after purchasing an additional 155,586 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,730,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,072,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.40. The stock had a trading volume of 795,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,166. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $273.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.96 and a 200 day moving average of $221.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.