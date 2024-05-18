Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 3,776 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,261 shares of company stock worth $24,375,791. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $395.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $168.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

