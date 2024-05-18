TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriMas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get TriMas alerts:

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

TriMas Price Performance

TRS stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. TriMas has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Insider Activity at TriMas

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 286,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,721.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,681 shares of company stock valued at $647,113. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of TriMas by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.