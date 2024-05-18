Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BBOX. Barclays raised their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 190 ($2.39) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.95) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

BBOX traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 165.20 ($2.07). 6,761,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,424,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.32. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 121.80 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 173 ($2.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4,130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 17,500.00%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

