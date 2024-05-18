Truist Financial Raises Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Price Target to $16.00

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Elme Communities Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of ELME opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.
Elme Communities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities
About Elme Communities
Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
Further Reading
