Truist Financial Raises Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Price Target to $16.00

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Elme Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ELME opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities

About Elme Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,455,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Elme Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,186,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after buying an additional 28,717 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elme Communities by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,950,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after buying an additional 281,199 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elme Communities by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after buying an additional 89,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 49,403 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

