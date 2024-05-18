Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up to $28.33

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.33, but opened at $32.35. Trupanion shares last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 676,816 shares changing hands.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Trupanion Stock Down 7.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings purchased 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Trupanion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after acquiring an additional 91,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

