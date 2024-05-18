Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $17,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,049 shares of company stock valued at $31,195,345. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.22.

TYL stock opened at $489.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $492.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

