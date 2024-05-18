Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

UBER opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 105.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,157.8% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,270 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 34,307 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

