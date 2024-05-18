Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.100–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Under Armour Stock Performance
UA opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.
About Under Armour
