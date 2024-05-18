Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.100–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UA opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

