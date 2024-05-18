Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Williams Trading reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Get Under Armour alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAA

Under Armour Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:UAA traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.78. 15,066,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,234,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.