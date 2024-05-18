Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Evercore ISI

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Under Armour from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Williams Trading restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.45.

NYSE UAA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. 15,066,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,234,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

