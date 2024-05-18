Unicycive Therapeutics’ (UNCY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UNCY. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.72. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.82.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNCY. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,984,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,985,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,594,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

