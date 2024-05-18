Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 1.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Unilever worth $68,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Unilever by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 166,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.6% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 58,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 24.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,699. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. Argus lifted their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.