United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) versus Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) Head-To-Head Review

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of United Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virginia National Bankshares $79.09 million 2.15 $19.26 million $3.18 9.91 United Bancshares $54.58 million 1.03 $8.61 million $2.81 6.69

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and United Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Virginia National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares. United Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virginia National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and United Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and United Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virginia National Bankshares 21.09% 11.91% 1.07% United Bancshares 15.33% 11.85% 0.90%

Dividends

Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancshares pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Virginia National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Virginia National Bankshares beats United Bancshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virginia National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. In addition, the company offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. Further, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services; merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, and brokerage services. Additionally, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations in the Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Fauquier County, Manassas, Prince William County, Richmond, and Winchester market areas in Virginia. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About United Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management, financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance services; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. It also operates full service banking centers and loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.