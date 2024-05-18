United Community Banks, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

United Community Banks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. United Community Banks has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCBI opened at $26.96 on Friday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

