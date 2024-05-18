United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $13,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $685.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $684.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $605.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $330.30 and a one year high of $732.37.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

