Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 21st

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Unity Bancorp has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $27.94. 7,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $280.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $25.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $70,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,359.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $70,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,359.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $31,535.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

