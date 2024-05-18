Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $228,758,000 after purchasing an additional 159,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,600,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,590,000 after buying an additional 125,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,523,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 940,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $18,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $41.20. 1,383,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on URBN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $258,821.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $244,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

