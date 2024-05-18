UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) PT Lowered to $32.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

