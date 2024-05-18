Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Usio’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Usio Stock Performance
Shares of USIO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,039. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 million, a PE ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Usio has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.28.
Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Usio had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Usio will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Usio
About Usio
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.
