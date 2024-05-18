Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Usio’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Usio Stock Performance

Shares of USIO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,039. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 million, a PE ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Usio has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.28.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Usio had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Usio will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Usio

About Usio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Usio by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Usio during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Usio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

Featured Articles

