UWM’s (UWMC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.83.

UWM Stock Performance

NYSE UWMC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.33 and a beta of 1.62. UWM has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26). UWM had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of ($114.58) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 190.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

