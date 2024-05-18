V2X’s (VVX) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

V2X Price Performance

Shares of VVX stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 59,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -358.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. V2X has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $56.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.17 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X in the third quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in V2X during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in V2X by 19.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in V2X by 10.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Articles

