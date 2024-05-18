ValiRx (LON:VAL) Trading Up 6.7%

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.03 ($0.03). Approximately 3,473,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 906,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

ValiRx Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 13.37. The company has a market cap of £2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.83.

About ValiRx

(Get Free Report)

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.