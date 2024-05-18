Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VLY

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,625,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,492,000 after buying an additional 198,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,025,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,499,000 after purchasing an additional 920,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,361,000 after purchasing an additional 259,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,314,000 after buying an additional 161,121 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.