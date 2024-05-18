Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.50

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 17794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 138,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,296,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

