Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fortive by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $77.16 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

